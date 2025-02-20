First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lowered its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,321,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 16 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $2,156.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,475.85 and a 1-year high of $2,412.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,145.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,068.13.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $45.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.32 by $5.78. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 13.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 4.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on FCNCA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,600.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,456.00 to $2,568.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,323.50.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

