Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Fiverr International from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BTIG Research lowered Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Fiverr International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

FVRR stock opened at $30.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.67. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $36.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.90 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Fiverr International by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 137,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 24,839 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the third quarter worth about $683,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 12.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 35,200.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,219,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,704,000 after acquiring an additional 219,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

