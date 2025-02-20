Flowco Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:FLOC) Quiet Period Set To Expire on February 25th

Flowco’s (NYSE:FLOC – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, February 25th. Flowco had issued 17,800,000 shares in its public offering on January 16th. The total size of the offering was $427,200,000 based on an initial share price of $24.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FLOC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Flowco in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Flowco in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Flowco in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Flowco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Flowco in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Shares of FLOC opened at $26.96 on Thursday. Flowco has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $30.50.

We are a leading provider of production optimization, artificial lift and methane abatement solutions for the oil and natural gas industry. Our products and services include a full range of equipment and technology solutions that enable our customers to efficiently and cost-effectively maximize the profitability and economic lifespan of the production phase of their operations.

