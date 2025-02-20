Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $6.43, but opened at $6.78. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 2,178,046 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Julian Nebreda purchased 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $149,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,889.25. This trade represents a 24.24 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ahmed Pasha acquired 15,500 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 24,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,075.44. The trade was a 168.42 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In other Fluence Energy news, Director Herman E. Bulls acquired 30,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $195,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 105,861 shares in the company, valued at $691,272.33. The trade was a 39.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim cut shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.64.

Fluence Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.00 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average is $17.75.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 676.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

