Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $43.40, but opened at $41.65. Fluor shares last traded at $40.36, with a volume of 1,225,546 shares.

The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.30). Fluor had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion.

Get Fluor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Baird R W lowered Fluor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Fluor from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fluor from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fluor from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fluor from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fluor

In other news, insider Mark E. Fields sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $2,831,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,327,158.35. This represents a 25.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas P. D’agostino sold 7,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total value of $433,131.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,780,353.86. The trade was a 5.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Fluor by 2,509.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fluor by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fluor by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Fluor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.