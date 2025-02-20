Formula One Group (FWONA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Formula One Group to post earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Formula One Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Formula One Group stock opened at $92.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 80.10 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.06. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $57.43 and a 52 week high of $95.33.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FWONA. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Formula One Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 35,463 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $2,536,668.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,240,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,753,351.05. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.