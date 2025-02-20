Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Downgraded to Strong Sell Rating by Cibc World Mkts

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cibc World Mkts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, CIBC downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday.
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc is engaged in precious and base metal mining and related activities in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Cote d’Ivoire. The company operates the open pit Lindero gold mine in northern Argentina, the underground Yaramoko mine in southwestern Burkina Faso, the underground San Jose silver and gold mine in southern Mexico, the underground Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine in southern Peru, and is developing the open pit Seguela gold mine in southwestern Cote d’Ivoire.
