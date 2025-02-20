Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Downgraded to Strong Sell Rating by Cibc World Mkts

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cibc World Mkts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, CIBC downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at C$6.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.23 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.57. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of C$3.57 and a one year high of C$8.68.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc is engaged in precious and base metal mining and related activities in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Cote d’Ivoire. The company operates the open pit Lindero gold mine in northern Argentina, the underground Yaramoko mine in southwestern Burkina Faso, the underground San Jose silver and gold mine in southern Mexico, the underground Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine in southern Peru, and is developing the open pit Seguela gold mine in southwestern Cote d’Ivoire.

