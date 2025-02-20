Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Shares Sold by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. lowered its position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,741 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc. owned 0.15% of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGB. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 12,439.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 542,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,476,000 after purchasing an additional 537,769 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 420.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Beckerman Institutional LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FLGB opened at $28.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.45. The company has a market cap of $761.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.73. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $28.90.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

