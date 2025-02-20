Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Short Interest Update

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 408,300 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 435,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,083.0 days.

Fraport Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPRUF opened at $56.62 on Thursday. Fraport has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $59.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.34 and a 200 day moving average of $53.21.

About Fraport

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

