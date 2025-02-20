Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Short Interest Update

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 408,300 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 435,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,083.0 days.
Fraport Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FPRUF opened at $56.62 on Thursday. Fraport has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $59.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.34 and a 200 day moving average of $53.21.
About Fraport
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fraport
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- What is a Special Dividend?
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.