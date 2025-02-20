GigCapital7 Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:GIGGU) Lock-Up Period To End on February 25th

GigCapital7 Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:GIGGU – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, February 25th. GigCapital7 Corp. Unit had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 29th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

GigCapital7 Corp. Unit Price Performance

NASDAQ GIGGU opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.08. GigCapital7 Corp. Unit has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $10.17.

Get GigCapital7 Corp. Unit alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigCapital7 Corp. Unit

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in GigCapital7 Corp. Unit during the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in GigCapital7 Corp. Unit during the third quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its position in GigCapital7 Corp. Unit by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 78,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 31,585 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GigCapital7 Corp. Unit during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,045,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in GigCapital7 Corp. Unit during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,492,000.

About GigCapital7 Corp. Unit

We are a newly organized Private-to-Public Equity (PPE) company, also known as a blank check company or special purpose acquisition company, incorporated in the Cayman Islands and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GigCapital7 Corp. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigCapital7 Corp. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.