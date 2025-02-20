Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) by 75.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 381,540 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Gladstone Capital were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the third quarter worth about $44,000. PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 156.0% in the third quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLAD opened at $29.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $30.43.

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 106.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 6.57%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.41%.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, President Bob Marcotte sold 15,500 shares of Gladstone Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $423,925.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 248,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,788,543.50. This trade represents a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

