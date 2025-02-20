Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $64.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Global-E Online traded as high as $63.92 and last traded at $62.65, with a volume of 2921 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.84.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Global-E Online from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Global-E Online from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Global-E Online from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Global-E Online from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Global-E Online from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global-E Online has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.23.
Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $262.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.96 million. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 14.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global-E Online Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
