Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $64.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Global-E Online traded as high as $63.92 and last traded at $62.65, with a volume of 2921 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.84.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Global-E Online from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Global-E Online from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Global-E Online from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Global-E Online from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Global-E Online from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global-E Online has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Get Global-E Online alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Global-E Online

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global-E Online Stock Down 17.8 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLBE. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Global-E Online by 204.6% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,239,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847,868 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Global-E Online in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,146,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Global-E Online in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,875,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Global-E Online by 5,939.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 636,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,703,000 after buying an additional 625,855 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Global-E Online by 59.1% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,091,000 after buying an additional 580,450 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $262.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.96 million. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 14.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global-E Online Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Global-E Online Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.