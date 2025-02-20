Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Shares of GBLI opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.21. The company has a market capitalization of $485.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.42. Global Indemnity Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.11%.
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.
