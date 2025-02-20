Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance

Shares of GBLI opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.21. The company has a market capitalization of $485.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.42. Global Indemnity Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.11%.

Institutional Trading of Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 103,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 26,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 245,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,854,000 after buying an additional 46,167 shares during the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.