GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock Position Raised by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,923,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 3,836.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 358,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,750,000 after purchasing an additional 349,358 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 80,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.20.

GDDY stock opened at $176.45 on Thursday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.02 and a 12 month high of $216.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 176.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $151,412.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,321.76. This represents a 3.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.35, for a total transaction of $207,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 184,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,283,445.20. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,482 shares of company stock worth $4,903,930 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

