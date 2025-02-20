Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN) Insider Timothy J.W. Goodwin Purchases 3,516 Shares

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN – Get Free Report) insider Timothy J.W. Goodwin bought 3,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7,110 ($89.47) per share, with a total value of £249,987.60 ($314,568.52).

Goodwin Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of GDWN opened at GBX 7,200 ($90.60) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £548.31 million, a P/E ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.54. Goodwin PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 4,700 ($59.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,860 ($111.49). The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,396.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7,157.75.

Goodwin (LON:GDWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported GBX 150.91 ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Goodwin had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.13%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 66.50 ($0.84) per share. This is a positive change from Goodwin’s previous dividend of $57.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Goodwin’s payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check valves, axial nozzle check valves and axial piston control, and isolation valves for large construction projects, including the construction of naval vessels, nuclear waste treatment, nuclear power generation, liquefied natural gas, gas, oil, petrochemical, mining, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar surveillance systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and coastal border security agencies.

