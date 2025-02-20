Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Venture Global (NYSE:VG)

Analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 67.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Venture Global in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Venture Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.91.

VG opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. Venture Global has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

