Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cormark

Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cormark to a “moderate buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Performance

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.