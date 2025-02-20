Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

Shares of HE stock opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.53. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $18.19.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on HE shares. Barclays started coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.