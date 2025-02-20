HC Wainwright Lowers Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target to $11.50

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

SAND opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $6.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average is $5.80.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.49 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 20.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 39,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,812,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,751,000 after buying an additional 9,787,105 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,522,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,296 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,974,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,781,000 after acquiring an additional 913,527 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,465,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,890,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,050 shares during the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sandstorm Gold

(Get Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.