Head-To-Head Analysis: Acadian Asset Management (AAMI) and Its Peers

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report) is one of 86 public companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Acadian Asset Management to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
98.7% of Acadian Asset Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Acadian Asset Management shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Acadian Asset Management and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Acadian Asset Management
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
|Acadian Asset Management Competitors
|861
|4136
|4237
|163
|2.39
Dividends
Acadian Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Acadian Asset Management pays out 1.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Investment advice” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 48.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.
Risk and Volatility
Acadian Asset Management has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acadian Asset Management’s rivals have a beta of 1.03, meaning that their average stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Acadian Asset Management and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Acadian Asset Management
|$505.60 million
|$85.00 million
|11.72
|Acadian Asset Management Competitors
|$2.42 billion
|$353.13 million
|27.06
Acadian Asset Management’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Acadian Asset Management. Acadian Asset Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Acadian Asset Management and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Acadian Asset Management
|16.81%
|1,000.27%
|18.11%
|Acadian Asset Management Competitors
|10.10%
|125.09%
|6.99%
Summary
Acadian Asset Management rivals beat Acadian Asset Management on 8 of the 15 factors compared.
About Acadian Asset Management
Acadian Asset Management Inc. is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as BrightSphere Investment Group plc. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. was formed in 1980 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.