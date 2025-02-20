Head-To-Head Review: Magnera (NYSE:MAGN) vs. Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY)

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) and Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Magnera has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nine Dragons Paper has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Magnera and Nine Dragons Paper, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnera 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nine Dragons Paper 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

Magnera currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.14%. Given Magnera’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Magnera is more favorable than Nine Dragons Paper.

This table compares Magnera and Nine Dragons Paper”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnera $1.31 billion 0.61 -$60.00 million ($18.34) -1.22 Nine Dragons Paper $8.25 billion 0.24 $107.12 million N/A N/A

Nine Dragons Paper has higher revenue and earnings than Magnera.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.9% of Magnera shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Magnera shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Magnera and Nine Dragons Paper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnera -6.97% -10.62% -3.97% Nine Dragons Paper N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Magnera beats Nine Dragons Paper on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnera

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

About Nine Dragons Paper

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper and pulp products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugating medium containerboard products; corrugated cardboard products; carton box products; corrugated sheet products; and coated duplex boards. It also provides recycled printing and writing paper, such as uncoated wood-free paper and office paper; capacitor tissue paper; low and high voltage, ultra-high-voltage transformer coil winding, and heat-resistant insulating paper; and recycled and kraft pulp products. It also operates in Vietnam, Malaysia, and the United States. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dongguan, the People's Republic of China. Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Best Result Holdings Limited.

