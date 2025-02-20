Head to Head Review: NB Bancorp (NBBK) versus Its Rivals

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Savings institutions, except federal” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare NB Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.7% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of NB Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get NB Bancorp alerts:

Risk & Volatility

NB Bancorp has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NB Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.57, indicating that their average share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NB Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 NB Bancorp Competitors 137 623 382 7 2.23

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NB Bancorp and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

NB Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.17%. As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies have a potential upside of 7.80%. Given NB Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe NB Bancorp is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares NB Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NB Bancorp 13.86% 6.04% 0.93% NB Bancorp Competitors 8.11% 4.81% 0.56%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NB Bancorp and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NB Bancorp $304.05 million $42.15 million 18.01 NB Bancorp Competitors $484.29 million -$13.29 million 4.04

NB Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than NB Bancorp. NB Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

NB Bancorp beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

NB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. It also invests in securities consisting of U.S. treasury and federal agency securities, government-sponsored residential mortgage-backed securities, municipal bonds, and corporate bonds. The company was founded in 1892 and is based in Needham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for NB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.