Head-To-Head Review: Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) and U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO)

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) and U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Osisko Development and U.S. GoldMining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Development -1,817.64% -11.51% -8.41% U.S. GoldMining N/A -71.04% -65.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Osisko Development and U.S. GoldMining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Development 0 0 0 0 0.00 U.S. GoldMining 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

U.S. GoldMining has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 117.04%. Given U.S. GoldMining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe U.S. GoldMining is more favorable than Osisko Development.

This table compares Osisko Development and U.S. GoldMining”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Development $23.43 million 8.43 -$134.73 million ($1.81) -0.80 U.S. GoldMining N/A N/A -$9.36 million N/A N/A

U.S. GoldMining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Osisko Development.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.2% of Osisko Development shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of U.S. GoldMining shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of U.S. GoldMining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Osisko Development has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. GoldMining has a beta of 2.87, indicating that its share price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

U.S. GoldMining beats Osisko Development on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. Osisko Development Corp. is based in Montréal, Canada.

About U.S. GoldMining

U.S. GoldMining Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Vancouver, Canada. U.S. GoldMining Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GoldMining Inc.

