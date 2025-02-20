Head-To-Head Review: Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) versus Magnera (NYSE:MAGN)

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) and Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Magnera and Suzano”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnera $1.31 billion 0.61 -$60.00 million ($18.34) -1.22 Suzano $8.79 billion 1.53 -$1.31 billion $0.63 16.12

Magnera has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Suzano. Magnera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Suzano, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnera -6.97% -10.62% -3.97% Suzano -14.93% -17.30% -4.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Magnera and Suzano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

76.9% of Magnera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Suzano shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Magnera shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Magnera has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suzano has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Magnera and Suzano, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnera 0 0 1 0 3.00 Suzano 0 1 0 0 2.00

Magnera currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.14%. Given Magnera’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Magnera is more favorable than Suzano.

Summary

Magnera beats Suzano on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnera

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

About Suzano

Suzano S.A. produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials. In addition, the company is involved in the business office, production packaging, and financial fundraising activities; research, development, production, commercialization, and distribution of wood-based textile fibers, yarns, and filaments produced from cellulose and microfibrillated cellulose; and research and development of wood raw materials for the textile industry. Suzano S.A. was formerly known as Suzano Papel e Celulose S.A. and changed its name to Suzano S.A. in April 2019. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Salvador, Brazil.

