Head to Head Survey: CloudCommerce (OTCMKTS:CLWD) & Webuy Global (NASDAQ:WBUY)

Profitability

This table compares Webuy Global and CloudCommerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Webuy Global N/A N/A N/A CloudCommerce -142.97% N/A -397.89%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Webuy Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of CloudCommerce shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of CloudCommerce shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Webuy Global has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CloudCommerce has a beta of -3.04, suggesting that its stock price is 404% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Webuy Global $65.44 million 0.08 -$5.15 million N/A N/A CloudCommerce $9.74 million 0.29 -$1.27 million ($0.01) -0.28

CloudCommerce has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Webuy Global.

Summary

Webuy Global beats CloudCommerce on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Webuy Global

Webuy Global Ltd operates as an e-commerce retailer company in Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. The company sells food and beverages, fresh produces, lifestyle daily essential items, e-vouchers, miscellaneous daily needs products, and other personal care products, as well as sells packaged tours. Webuy Global Ltd was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

About CloudCommerce

CloudCommerce, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-driven electronic and mobile commerce solutions. It provides digital advertising solutions. The firm’s services include Data Propria-Data Analytics, Parscale Digital-Digital Marketing, Giles Design BureauBranding and Creative Services, WebTegrity-Development and Managed Infrastructure Support. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

