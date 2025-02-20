Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

Shares of HTLF opened at $64.67 on Wednesday. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $32.03 and a 12-month high of $70.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.95 and its 200 day moving average is $60.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

In related news, Director Jennifer K. Hopkins sold 5,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $392,591.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,420.28. This represents a 45.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark A. Frank sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $29,047.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,274.40. The trade was a 28.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 821.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2,193.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

