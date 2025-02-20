Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Barclays

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Argus raised Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $44.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.01. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.37.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 11.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CEO John W. Lindsay acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.55 per share, with a total value of $551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,042,945.70. This trade represents a 2.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Belgacem Chariag acquired 37,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,011,600.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,730.48. This trade represents a 216.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at $28,708,000. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,686,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,013,000 after acquiring an additional 801,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at $21,572,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 542.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 523,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,748,000 after acquiring an additional 441,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at $10,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

