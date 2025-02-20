HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,892 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $6,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DINO. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,411,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,909,000 after acquiring an additional 626,755 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,751,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,678,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,797,000 after acquiring an additional 175,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,894,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,163,000 after acquiring an additional 165,313 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 861,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,406,000 after acquiring an additional 153,148 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DINO opened at $37.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $33.47 and a 12-month high of $64.16.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

In other news, CFO Atanas H. Atanasov acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.77 per share, with a total value of $168,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 78,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,364.79. This trade represents a 6.76 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

