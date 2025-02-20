Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $155.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Howmet Aerospace traded as high as $137.41 and last traded at $136.62, with a volume of 3218206 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.42.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.28.

Institutional Trading of Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 208.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at $26,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.62 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.50.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 14.18%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

