Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Cut to $156.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $158.00 to $156.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.29.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $146.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.91 and a 200-day moving average of $152.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $128.91 and a 12 month high of $168.20.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.82%.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $604,122.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,798 shares in the company, valued at $927,622.02. The trade was a 39.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,550,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,363,000 after acquiring an additional 67,385 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,849,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,376,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,694,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,960,000 after buying an additional 46,413 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,755,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,192,000 after buying an additional 56,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,716,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,532,000 after buying an additional 37,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

