Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Insider Sells £3,127,662.04 in Stock

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Free Report) insider Stefan Bomhard sold 112,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,788 ($35.08), for a total transaction of £3,127,662.04 ($3,935,651.24).

Imperial Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Imperial Brands stock opened at GBX 2,778 ($34.96) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.91, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of £23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,648.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,399.14. Imperial Brands PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,662 ($20.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,897 ($36.45).

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported GBX 297 ($3.74) earnings per share for the quarter. Imperial Brands had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 41.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Brands PLC will post 246.5723613 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Brands Increases Dividend

About Imperial Brands

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 54.26 ($0.68) per share. This represents a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $22.45. Imperial Brands’s payout ratio is currently 64.80%.

We are Imperial Brands, a global consumer-focused organisation and the fourth largest international tobacco company.

We’re driven by our purpose: to forge a path to a healthier future for moments of relaxation and pleasure. The world’s one billion adult smokers are seeking new and potentially less harmful products and we are committed to meeting their diverse and evolving needs.

