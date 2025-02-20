Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,944 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Incyte during the third quarter worth about $156,611,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 13,814.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,000,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,726 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 29.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,609,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,369,000 after buying an additional 364,169 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 5.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,265,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,680,000 after purchasing an additional 70,596 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Incyte by 8.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,031,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,208,000 after acquiring an additional 77,542 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Incyte alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 6,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $455,521.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,000.04. This trade represents a 16.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 650 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $45,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,675.68. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,695 shares of company stock worth $1,444,356. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $70.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.31. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $50.35 and a twelve month high of $83.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 259.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.48). Incyte had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Incyte from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Incyte

Incyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.