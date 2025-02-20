Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3,130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IIPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Compass Point cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.50.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:IIPR opened at $73.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.53, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.88. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.45 and a twelve month high of $138.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.22. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 52.51% and a return on equity of 8.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.35%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.23%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

