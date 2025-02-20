Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 111.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,532 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BALT. WorthPointe LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 71,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 203,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF alerts:

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

BALT opened at $31.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.50 million, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.08.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.