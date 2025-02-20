Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Short Interest Update

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,659,600 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 2,836,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,063.8 days.

Inpex Stock Performance

Shares of Inpex stock opened at $11.66 on Thursday. Inpex has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.42.

Get Inpex alerts:

Inpex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.