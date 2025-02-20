Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Short Interest Update

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,659,600 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 2,836,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,063.8 days.
Inpex Stock Performance
Shares of Inpex stock opened at $11.66 on Thursday. Inpex has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.42.
Inpex Company Profile
