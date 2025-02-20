Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from C$275.00 to C$290.00. The stock traded as high as C$24.74 and last traded at C$289.45, with a volume of 478979 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$288.21.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IFC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$284.00 to C$301.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$294.00 to C$296.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Intact Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$295.00 to C$315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$290.00 to C$302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$292.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intact Financial

Intact Financial Stock Down 3.3 %

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$287.12, for a total value of C$1,722,738.00. Also, Senior Officer Darren Christopher Godfrey sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$272.50, for a total transaction of C$504,125.00. Insiders have sold 14,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,892 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm has a market cap of C$49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$263.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$261.47.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

