Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 248,458 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 81,386 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,617,088 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $393,323,000 after acquiring an additional 14,227,458 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,469,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,371,692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,865,308 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Intel by 27.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,013,936 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $967,426,000 after buying an additional 9,422,136 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 224.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 10,413,544 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $244,302,000 after buying an additional 7,207,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Intel by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,958,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,644,112,000 after buying an additional 5,417,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $25.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.56. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63. The stock has a market cap of $111.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Northland Securities cut their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on INTC

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.