Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Up 10.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) was up 10.1% during trading on Tuesday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $29.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Intel traded as high as $26.24 and last traded at $25.98. Approximately 113,452,201 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 88,714,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,389,000. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 126,828 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 214,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 1,017,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $111.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

