InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Stock Holdings Lessened by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $5,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in InterDigital during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in InterDigital by 14,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in InterDigital by 58.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

In related news, CEO Lawrence Liren Chen sold 5,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.12, for a total transaction of $1,114,105.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,004,266.24. The trade was a 3.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.13, for a total transaction of $142,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 52,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,818,277.61. This trade represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,182 shares of company stock worth $2,537,245. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

InterDigital Price Performance

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $217.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.33 and a 1-year high of $218.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

