Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 202.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,977 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Squire Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BSJP opened at $23.15 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $23.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average of $23.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1111 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

