Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 1,007.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,970 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2,015.4% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at $238,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

RSPH opened at $30.36 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $32.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.61 million, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.95.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

