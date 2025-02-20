Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 27,373 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 303% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,798 call options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSCR. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.56.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Oscar Health
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oscar Health
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Oscar Health by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.
Oscar Health Price Performance
Shares of OSCR opened at $15.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.69. Oscar Health has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $23.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -796.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.07). Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 2.28%. Analysts anticipate that Oscar Health will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Oscar Health Company Profile
Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oscar Health
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.