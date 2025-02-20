Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 27,373 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 303% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,798 call options.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSCR. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

In other Oscar Health news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 6,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $117,809.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,872.96. This represents a 7.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Ranmali Bopitiya sold 19,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $346,358.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 241,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,366,103.04. The trade was a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 78,610 shares of company stock worth $1,421,269 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Oscar Health by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSCR opened at $15.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.69. Oscar Health has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $23.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -796.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.07). Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 2.28%. Analysts anticipate that Oscar Health will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

