Investors Purchase High Volume of Enbridge Put Options (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 20,216 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,036% compared to the average volume of 1,779 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Creative Planning grew its stake in Enbridge by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 241,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,810,000 after buying an additional 13,455 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Bayshore Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $42.31 on Thursday. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $32.85 and a twelve month high of $45.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $92.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.84.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.81%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

