Investors Purchase High Volume of Forte Biosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRXGet Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 30,205 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,663% compared to the average daily volume of 1,713 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ FBRX opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.68. Forte Biosciences has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FBRX. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Forte Biosciences by 70,000.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,026,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $4,639,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

