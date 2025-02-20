Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 27,413 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 365% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,897 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period.

FEZ stock opened at $54.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.11 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.59.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

