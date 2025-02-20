IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Cut to $232.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $232.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IQV. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stephens began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on IQVIA from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.22.

Shares of IQV opened at $196.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.95 and its 200 day moving average is $217.09. The company has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.48. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $187.62 and a 12-month high of $261.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. Research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $200.58 per share, for a total transaction of $255,739.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,739.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,131,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,956,087,000 after purchasing an additional 105,504 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in IQVIA by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,282,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $841,461,000 after purchasing an additional 712,958 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $818,315,000 after acquiring an additional 77,981 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 38.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,887,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $684,213,000 after acquiring an additional 804,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,012,000 after acquiring an additional 902,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

