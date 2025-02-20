iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Position Increased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 248.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,748 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMF. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

CMF stock opened at $56.88 on Thursday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.44.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

