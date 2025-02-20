iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 141.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,742.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,783,000 after buying an additional 1,528,201 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,128,000 after buying an additional 1,230,029 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15,751.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 828,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,945,000 after purchasing an additional 823,645 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,229,000 after purchasing an additional 689,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,649,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,794,000 after purchasing an additional 655,679 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $117.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.19. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $85.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

