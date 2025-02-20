iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $149.75 on Thursday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a one year low of $120.56 and a one year high of $149.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.94.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

