iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Holdings Increased by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,393,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 92,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FALN opened at $27.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.02. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $27.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

